BJP likely to form govt for 2nd consecutive term in Tripura

Agartala: The ruling BJP is likely to form government for the second consecutive term in Tripura as it has won four seats and is leading in 29 others in the 60-member Assembly.

Counting of votes is in progress in 60 centres at 21 locations across the northeastern state.

According to the latest available trends and announcements of results, the tribal-based Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which for the first time contested the Assembly election in 42 seats, was leading in 12 seats followed by CPI(M) with leads in 11 seats and Congress in three seats.

The candidate of BJP ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is leading in Jolaibari seat in southern Tripura.

BJP candidates won in Amarpur, Kamalasagar, Mohanpur and Santir Bazar.

Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manik Saha is leading in Town Bordowali seat, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is ahead in Charilam seat, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik in Dhanpur seat, Rampada Jamatia in Bagma, Sushanta Chowdhury in Majlishpur, Ratan Chakraborty in Khayerpur, Surajit Datta in Ramnagar and Ram Prasad Paul in Surjyamaninagar.

The CPI(M) candidates are leading in 11 seats, including Pratapgarh, Barjala, Bamutia, Belonia, Hrishamukh, Sabroom, Sonamura.

Among the important CPI(M) candidates leading are state party Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury (Sabroom seat), Sudip Sarkar (Barjala), Dipankar Sen (Belonia), Shyamal Chakraborty (Sonamura).

Congress, which contested the February 16 Assembly elections in seat sharing adjustments with the Left parties, is leading in Agartala, Banamalipur, and Kailashahar seats.

The Congress candidates leading in the counting of votes include Sudip Roy Barman in Agartala seat, Gopal Chandra Roy in Banamalipur seat and state Congress President Birajit Sinha in Kailashahar seat.

Among the important TMP candidates leading include Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (Ambassa seat), Pathan Lal Jamatia (Ampinagar), Animesh Debbarma (Asharambari) and Paul Dangshu (Karamchara).

In the February 16 elections to the 60 seat Tripura Assembly, 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise and will decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women.

(Input from IANS)