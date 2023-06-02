BJP leader shot dead in broad daylight in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prashanta Roy Basunia, a local BJP leader at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, was killed in broad daylight on Friday.

The victim was at his residence with his mother when some miscreants barged in and started threatening him. After some heated exchange of words, suddenly one of the miscreants took out a pistol and shot Basunia from point-blank range. A profusely-bleeding Basunia was rushed to a local hospital where he died soon after admission.

Speaking to mediapersons, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged the involvement of goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress behind the murder.

“The Trinamool leadership is scared since several grassroots-level party workers are deserting the ruling party and joining the BJP. We demand a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

However, Trinamool legislator from Dinhata constituency and state minister Udayan Guha denied the allegations and said that in all probability, Basunia became a victim of factional infighting in the BJP in Cooch Behar district.

“At the same time, I want to say that he was also under police radar because of his involvement in anti-social activities,” Guha said.

However, the victim’s mother has alleged that her son was being harassed unnecessarily by the police because of his association with the BJP.

The police said that efforts are on to nab those behind the murder.