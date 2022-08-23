BJP Leader, Actress Sonali Phogat Dies Of Heart Attack In Goa

New-Delhi: BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on Monday night in Goa. She was 42. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

Phogat had gone to Goa with a few of her staff members on August 22. She died at Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna, where she had gone to attend a function.

She complained of uneasiness and was immediately taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sonali Phogat was also a BJP leader. She had contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Haryana elections. She had contested against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Sonali was a National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and in charge of the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi and Chandigarh.

She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP . She made her acting debut in 2016 with the TV show ‘Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma’. She was also a part of the web series, ‘The Story Of Badmashgarh’ in 2019.

She also participated in the 2020 edition of reality show Bigg Boss.