BJP launches month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

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New Delhi: The BJP’s nationwide campaign will run from September 17 to October 17 and include service activities, public outreach and many more activities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday launched its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his completion of 25 years in public life.

The campaign will run from September 17 to October 17. PM Modi began his political career as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, marking the start of the 25 years being commemorated by the BJP.

The campaign includes blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation, water conservation activities, public outreach programmes and youth initiatives across the country.

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A major feature will be two youth-led bike yatras connecting Vadnagar and Varanasi.

The BJP said the two routes will together cover around 40,000 km across 10 states, 193 districts and about 1,159 villages before concluding around October 7.

The BJP has said the campaign is intended to highlight Modi’s 25 years of public service through programmes focused on service, development and public outreach.