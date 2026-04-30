“BJP in collusion with Election Commission opening ballot boxes…”, alleges Trinamool Congress; shares a video

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Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday alleged that the BJP “in active collusion” with the Election Commission “is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders” and said “this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.”

In a post on X in which the Trinamool Congress also shared a video, the party said “opening of ballot boxes” is gross electoral fraud.

“ALARMING This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission,” the Trinamool Congress said.

TMC accused the BJP of trying “every dirty trick” to defeat it in assembly polls and “stooping to tampering with EVMs” in desperation.

“They have tried every dirty trick, name deletion, voter intimidation, Central Force terror, cash flooding, and failed miserably. Now, in sheer desperation, they have stooped to tampering with EVMs. But Bengal is not Maharashtra, Delhi, or Bihar. We will not sit silently and watch them loot our democracy,” the party said.

“Our leaders Smt. @DrShashiPanja and Shri @KunalGhoshAgain have already begun a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. Smt. @MamataOfficial will personally visit the spot and take stock of the situation. The people of Bengal are watching this daylight robbery,” it added.

The party said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also reach the spot.

“Our leaders Smt. @DrShashiPanja and Shri @KunalGhoshAgain have already begun a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. Smt. @MamataOfficial will personally visit the spot and take stock of the situation. The people of Bengal are watching this daylight robbery. We will not allow the Delhi Zamindars and their puppet Election Commission to steal the mandate of the people,” the post added.

❗️ALARMING❗️ This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026

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The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee levelled allegations against the BJP following exit poll projections, most of which projected that the TMC would lose the polls.

Affirming confidence in the people, she said that TMC will cross “226 in 2026.”In a self-made video shared on X, the CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%.

She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP’s victory in West Bengal.

“I want to reassure you. What is being shown on TV was circulated from the BJP office yesterday, and they have used money to ensure it is shown. I have specific information; I received it through some press media. That information clearly shows they are saying, ‘You have to do this forcefully, forcefully. You cannot get into this.’Do you know the real reason? We could get 200-300 seats. We will cross 226 in 2026. I have full faith, belief, and confidence in the people who have voted in such large numbers. And they did this through the press yesterday–through Godi media–because, as you know, they threaten everyone: ED, CBI, income tax,” she claimed.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(ANI)