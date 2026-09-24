BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Jaipur on Sept 25, hold organisational meet

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Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a one-day organisational visit to Jaipur on Friday (September 25), where he will participate in a cleanliness drive, chair a meeting with party leaders, and address public representatives and youth programmes.

During his visit, Nabin will take part in a Swachhata Abhiyan at Albert Hall, Ram Niwas Garden, Jaipur, in the morning, where he will perform ‘Shramdaan’ as part of the party’s service activities.

Later, the BJP national president will reach the Chief Minister’s residence to chair a high-level organisational meeting with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, divisional in-charges and co-in-charges, along with members of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election Steering Committee.

During the meeting, Nabin will discuss electoral strategies and organisational matters with state leaders and representatives.

At noon, Nabin will participate in the ‘Nikay Janpratinidhi Sammelan’ (Local Body Representatives’ Conference), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of Integral Humanism.

In the evening, the BJP chief will attend the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. The event will see Nabin interact with students and youth from across Rajasthan and share his views on youth participation in nation-building.

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The visit comes as part of the BJP’s organisational outreach and engagement programmes ahead of upcoming political activities in the state.

Earlier, on September 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, under which senior BJP leader Smriti Irani was assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal was assigned to Bengal and Telangana, while Vinod Tawde was entrusted with key regional responsibilities, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh.

The party also allocated new roles to strengthen its senior state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge.

The strategic assignments are part of the party’s broader organisational exercise to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and deploy leadership across key states.

(Source: ANI)

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