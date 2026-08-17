Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal likely to be named for BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s new team

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will be announcing his new organisational team on today. This new team is part of a major organisational reshuffle.

As per reports, the team will is expected to be more women and young leaders filled. It is being said 33 percent of the 38 posts will be provided to the women.

Advertisement

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are likely to be named for the team.

The reshuffle comes as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle and looks to strengthen its organisation.