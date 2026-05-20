BJP chief Nabin criticises Rahul Gandhi’s statement, calling it reflective of an “anarchic mindset”

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday strongly criticised Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent statement, calling it “deeply unfortunate” and reflective of an “anarchic mindset”.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, Nabin said that in Indian politics, propriety and social harmony are rooted in mutual respect, adding that the statement was “regrettable” in that context.

Addressing the media, Nabin said, “Rahul Gandhi’s statement today is deeply unfortunate and, in a way, reveals his anarchic mindset. I believe that in the context of Indian politics, where propriety and social harmony are intertwined with the mutual respect accorded to one another, his statement is truly regrettable.”

He further alleged that Gandhi’s repeated electoral setbacks have led to frustration, which, according to him, is now visible in his behaviour and language.

“I feel that his continuous electoral defeats and the ensuing frustration are now manifesting in his temperament and character; it is this very desperation and despondency that are driving him to make such statements today. I question the manner in which you choose your words: Is the eradication of Naxalism an act of treason? Is safeguarding this country’s territory an act of treason? Is elevating the global prestige of India’s Tricolour an act of treason?,” Nabin added.

His comments came after Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a public gathering, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of contradictory messaging on austerity and foreign travel, and alleging mismanagement of the economy.

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral “Melodi” trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis.

Advertisement

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government.

The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists.

“PM Narendra Modi has sold off India’s economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you,” Gandhi said.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of attacking the Constitution and said he stood by his previous remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution,” Gandhi added.

His remarks come as PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

(ANI)