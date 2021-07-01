BJP chief J.P. Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah greet doctors and chartered accountants

By IANS
Doctors Day
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, greeted doctors and chartered accountants on ‘Doctors Day’ and ‘Chartered Accountants’ Day.

Saluting doctors Nadda tweeted, “On Doctors’ Day, I congratulate all doctors for their round the clock efforts. Our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism & dedication. My tributes to Dr B.C. Roy, a distinguished doctor.”

Related News

Amit Saha: Remdesivir production adequate, export banned…

Nuns Heckled In UP Train, Amit Shah Vows Action

In a tweet, union home minister Shah said, “Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctors’ Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society.”

Greeting chartered accountants, Nadda tweeted, “On national chartered accountants day, we express our gratitude towards the entire professional community of Chartered Accountants for driving the Indian economy in the right direction. As Shri Narendra Modi Ji said, CAs are the architects of the nation’s economy.”

In a tweet, Shah said, “On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country’s economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion.”

You might also like
Nation

Govt panel against Serum Institute’s Covovax trial on children aged 2-17 years

Miscellany

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021: Notification out for Supervisor Posts, Fresher…

Nation

Dr Reddy’s Labs denied approval for Phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light vaccine

Nation

Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.