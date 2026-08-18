BJP appoints Vinod Tawde as UP incharge, Satish Poonia for Punjab ahead of Assembly Elections 2027

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New-Delhi: With the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat next year, the BJP on Tuesday appointed new state election incharges. BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the new appointments for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat.

For Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the BJP’s state incharge, while Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been named co-incharge. In Punjab, Satish Poonia has been appointed as the party’s state incharge. Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the BJP’s state incharge for Gujarat.

The party said that appointments of in-charges for other states will be made in due course. Meanwhile, the existing Prabhari arrangement will continue in those states. The appointments come into effect immediately.

This development comes ahead of the Assembly elections in 2027 in these three states, as the party is expected to step up its campaign.

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This comes after the new team of BJP chief Nitin Nabin was announced on Monday, and is a mix of experience and youth, with the media team also reflecting continuity with change. Party MP Anil Baluni continues to lead the media team as the Convenor.

Several states are scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2027, making it an important year for state-level politics. The elections are expected to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, with 403 Assembly seats, will be one of the most closely watched contests. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats, while Gujarat has 182 seats. Elections are also due in Uttarakhand (70 seats), Goa (40 seats), Manipur (60 seats), and Himachal Pradesh (68 seats).