BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Karnataka polls in-charge

New Delhi: The BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday, a party statement said.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls, where both the ruling party and the opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for the elections likely to be held in April and May.

Dharmendra Pradhan, a seasoned organization man of the party, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past, including the last year Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the BJP retained power with a big margin.

He was also in charge of the Assam and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

In order to maximise attempts to maintain control in the crucial southern state, he will be expected to mobilise the state organisation while resolving internal conflicts in the local unit.