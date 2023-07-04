BJP appoints new state presidents in these states, Check details

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday have appointed state chiefs for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday have appointed state chiefs for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand.

BJP’s G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as state president of Telangana, while D Purandeshwari appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh

Must Read

10 killed as truck rams into hotel, two vehicles in…

Modi Cabinet reshuffle on cards: Suspense continues who is…

PM Modi to chair virtual SCO Summit today with Shehbaz…

Former CM Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand and Sunil Jakhar has been appointed as the party’s state president of Punjab.

More details to follow

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Massive fire breaks out at showroom in UP’s Jhansi, 4 dead

Nation

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Ladakh

Nation

Anonymous letter threatens SCR; Odisha train tragedy on Hyderabad-Delhi route

Nation

Supreme Court becomes WiFi enabled, goes paperless

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans