BJP appoints new state presidents in these states, Check details

New-Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday have appointed state chiefs for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand.

BJP’s G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as state president of Telangana, while D Purandeshwari appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh

Former CM Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand and Sunil Jakhar has been appointed as the party’s state president of Punjab.

More details to follow