BJP announces new state presidents for Punjab, Haryana, Tripura, and Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday announced the names of new party presidents for its state units in Punjab, Haryana, Tripura, and Union Territory Delhi.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the names of the four new state chiefs. BJP has appointed Harsh Malhotra as President of it’s Delhi unit and Kewal Singh Dhillon as President of the BJP’s Punjab unit. Archana Gupta has been named President of the BJP’s Haryana unit and Abhishek Debroy as the new President of the BJP’s Tripura state unit.

Harsh Malhotra is replacing Virendra Sachdeva as the new president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, while Kewal Singh Dhillon has replaced Sunil Jakhar as the party’s Punjab chief. Similarly, Archana Gupta has replaced Mohan Lal Badoli as president of the BJP’s Haryana unit, while Abhishek Debroy has replaced Rajib Bhattacharjee as the new chief of the party’s Tripura unit.

Advertisement

The surprising face in the new President list is Kewal Singh Dhillon who is a former MLA from Barnala and is also considered a close associate of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He was previously a member of the Congress party before joining the BJP. Dhillon represented the Barnala Assembly constituency in Punjab from 2007 to 2017 as a Congress nominee.

With the appointments, party chief Nitin Nabin has set in motion the process of selecting a new team of office bearers in states as well as the national level.

Also Read: Amit Shah Hails Assam After UCC Bill Passage, Says It Has Been BJP’s Core Commitment Since Inception