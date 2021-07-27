Basavaraj Bommai is the next Chief Minister of Karnataka

By WCE 3
Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Legislative Party elected Basavaraj S Bommai as Chief Minister of the Karnataka this evening. Bommai is the Home Minister of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old Basavaraj Bommai will take oath at 3.20 PM tomorrow at Bengaluru-based Raj Bhavan.

BS Yediyurappa, the outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka, had recommended Basavaraj Bommai’s name for the CM post.

Related News

BJP Promoting Hatred, Congress Will Repeal CAA: Rahul Gandhi

Barbarism Unashamedly Displayed By BJP Goons: Punjab…

Like Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai is also from the politically influential Lingayat community.

You might also like
Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi; Raises 2 major issues: Details

State

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Class 10th Passed Candidates can apply

Features

105-year-old woman vaccinated, Tripura CM greets her personally

Nation

At less than 30K, India logs lowest Covid cases in 132 days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.