Basavaraj Bommai is the next Chief Minister of Karnataka

Karnataka: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Legislative Party elected Basavaraj S Bommai as Chief Minister of the Karnataka this evening. Bommai is the Home Minister of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old Basavaraj Bommai will take oath at 3.20 PM tomorrow at Bengaluru-based Raj Bhavan.

BS Yediyurappa, the outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka, had recommended Basavaraj Bommai’s name for the CM post.

Like Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai is also from the politically influential Lingayat community.