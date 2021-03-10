BJP Announces 3 Candidates For Assam, 2 For Bengal

By IANS
Image Credit:IANS

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates for Assam and two for West Bengal Assembly polls. Polling will be held in the second phase on April 1 on these five seats in two states.

In a statement, the BJP said that the party’s Central Election Committee has approved names for five seats in two states.

The BJP fielded Milan Das from Hailakandi, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar, and Ramakrishna Ghosh from Hojai in Assam.

In West Bengal, the BJP fielded Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya from Kharagpur Sadar and Supriti Chatterji from Barjora.

