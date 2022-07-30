BJP activist murder: ABVP besieges K’taka Home Min’s house, Min says protest ‘to open his eyes’

Bengaluru: Condemning the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a large number of RSS-affiliated student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday.

Condemning the “inaction” of the ruling BJP, the agitators tried to barge inside Jnanendra’s residence in Jayamahal area as they demanded his resignation.

Police had to carry out a baton charge to disperse the protesters and detained ABVP members. The Home Minister was not at the residence at the time of protest and the police have arranged tight security at the residence after the protest.

Reacting to the protest, Jnanendra stated that the protestors have opened his eyes.

“ABVP members who staged the protest demanded a ban on communal organisations like PFI, SFI. They have attempted to open my eyes and draw my attention in this regard,” he said.

“The protestors maintain that without banning these organisations, it is not possible to establish peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken DGP Praveen Sood and state Intelligence chief B Dayanand to task for not getting inputs on a flash protest in front of the Home Minister’s residence, police sources said. He also questioned police’s lack of success in making breakthroughs in the investigation of the BJP activist’s murder, sources added.