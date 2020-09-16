BJD MP Sujeet Kumar nominated as member of Consultative Committee for Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi : Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar has been nominated as member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

“I have been nominated as the Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs. I humbly accept this responsibility,” tweeted the Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

The other members from the Upper House in the committee include Abhay Bharadwaj, Anand Sharma, G.C. Chandrashekhar, G.V.L. Narsimha Rao, Dr. Narendra Jadhav, Prem Chand Gupta, Priyanka Chaturvedi, S.R. Balasubramoniyan and Sasmit Patra.

As many as 12 members from the Lok Sabha are also the member of the committee led by Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,