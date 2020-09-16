Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar nominated as member of Consultative Committee for Ministry of External Affairs

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar has been nominated as member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

“I have been nominated as the Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs. I humbly accept this responsibility,” tweeted the Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

Related News

11000 Solar Based Street Lights Installed In Mining Areas Of…

Bike, Scooty Collide Head On In Odisha’s Boudh, 2 Dead

EPFO alert! Know the rules when and how you can withdraw…

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta questions on steps taken by…

The other members from the Upper House in the committee include Abhay Bharadwaj, Anand Sharma, G.C. Chandrashekhar, G.V.L. Narsimha Rao, Dr. Narendra Jadhav, Prem Chand Gupta, Priyanka Chaturvedi, S.R. Balasubramoniyan and Sasmit Patra.

As many as 12 members from the Lok Sabha are also the member of the committee led by Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,

 

You might also like
State

11000 Solar Based Street Lights Installed In Mining Areas Of Keonjhar  

State

Bike, Scooty Collide Head On In Odisha’s Boudh, 2 Dead

State

EPFO alert! Know the rules when and how you can withdraw money from PF account

State

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta questions on steps taken by Govt to make India MRO hub…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7