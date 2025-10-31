Bizzare! Patient caught drinking alcohol on hospital bed with relatives in MP

Advertisement

Bhopal: In a bizzare incident, a patient was caught drinking alcohol along with his companions inside a government hospital of Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The patient has been identified as Devendra Yadav, he was admitted to the surgical ward and was seen consuming alcohol on his hospital bed along with his relatives. The incident reportedly took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

According to nursing officer Gayatri Chaudhary, who was on duty, caught the patient and his companions drinking with glasses in hand. When she intervened, the relatives tried to hide the glasses, but she managed to stop them and reprimanded them strongly.

After being scolded by the nurse, the patient’s relatives apologised. Following the incident, the hospital administration has launched an investigation into the matter.