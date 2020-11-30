UP man kills minor son
Pic Credit- NDTV

Bizarre ! Man Kills Minor Son, Sleeps Besides Body Through Night In Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

Kanpur (UP): In a bizarre incident, a 43-year-old man murdered his minor son and then slept with the body through the night, police said on Monday. The man has since been arrested.

Sarika, a government schoolteacher, alleged that her husband Alankar Srivastava woke her up on Sunday morning and said that he had strangled their son to death during the night at their Kanpur residence. She called up her relatives, who informed the police.

“Sarika said that her husband killed their son on Saturday night and went to sleep with the body in the drawing room. The next morning, he went to the bedroom and told her that he had killed their seven-year-old son. The family members are still in a shock and we are yet to record their statement,” a senior police official said.

Sources said that Alankar was depressed after he lost his job a few months ago.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint given by Sarika, police booked Srivastava for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The couple also has two daughters.

The police said the accused had confessed to the murder, adding that the body of the child was sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

You might also like
Nation

Tamil Nadu Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions Till December 31

Nation

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Varanasi Today For Dev Deepawali,To Inaugurate Stretch Of…

Nation

38,772 Covid Positives, 443 Deaths In 24Hrs In India

Business

Diesel, Petrol Rates Increase In Bhubaneswar On Kartika Purnima

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.