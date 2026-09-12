Bittu Tabahi asks Indians which state he should clean next

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New Delhi: Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known as Bittu Tabahi, wants to take his cleanliness mission out of Madhya Pradesh.

He has appealed to the people of the country to suggest him as his next stop.

His cleanliness mission started in Biaora district of Rajgarh where the 21-year-old spent months cleaning Ajnar river, a polluted stream in the area which was choked with plastic, algae and sludge.

Most of the cleaning was done by the single hand. Later they even get help from the administration.

Bittu posted a video on his Instagram account that he wants the mission to spread all over the country, and therefore asked from the masses where they want him to go.

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Now, he wants to spread his mission all over the country, which he mentioned in the video while he requested everyone from the country to tell him in the comments what their next stop would be.

The video has accumulated over three million views and citizens have commented varied destinations all across India.

His cleanliness mission, gained global publicity recently when Boyan Slat, the 29-year-old Dutch environmentalist and founder of The Ocean Cleanup, extended an offer to work with the organisation and the two have connected on a video call since.

The offer from Slat is however described as a “job offer” and its other details like Bittu’s position, salary and joining date remain under wraps.

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