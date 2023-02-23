Biswabhushan Harichandan takes oath as 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Biswabhushan Harichandan took oath of office as the 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami administered the oath to the new Governor. Harichandan had arrived in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Harichandan was elected to the Odisha State Legislative Assembly five times. Beginning from 1977 assembly elections from Chilika assembly as a member of BJP he came back to power in 1990 with a Janata Dal ticket.

He was elected for the third time, this time from Bhubaneswar Central seat in the by-poll elections of 1997, and continued to be a member from the same constituency three times in a row. He was also a cabinet minister in the BJD-BJP led coalition government in 2004.

In July 2019, he was appointed the 23rd Governor of Andhra Pradesh.