Bishnoi gang rival fires 8 rounds at businessman’s residence in Delhi, CCTV footage goes viral

New Delhi: CCTV footage of a recent firing by members of the Bambiha gang, the rival of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at a residence of a businessman in Delhi has gone viral on social media.

The footage reveals, two fully covered bike riders standing outside the businessman’s house. A few seconds later, one of them threw a chit inside the house. The chit read ‘Bambiha Gang’ on it. Right after that, the accused started firing at the house eight times before the video got cut off.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on October 26 in North West Delhi’s Rani Bagh around 8.40 pm. The shooters identified as, Bilal Ansari (22) and Shuheb (21) fired at the businessman’s house for extortion of Rs. 15 crores from him. The shooter also made a video of the firing and later sent to the United States.

The Delhi police had been alerted on the intervening night of October 28 ad 29 that shooters would go to the Kakrola area in the national capital to meet their associates. Thereafter, the police made a stakeout near the Kakrola drainage road towards Najafgarh around 2:15 am.

The shooters reached the spot on a bike. The police gave signals to stop them but they tried to take a U-turn and fell off. When the police team surrounded them, one of the shooters whipped out his pistol and shot at the officials. The police team fired at the shooters in self-defense. Reportedly, one of the shooters received a bullet injury in his leg.

Both the shooters were arrested. The police also recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a single-shot firearm, and six live cartridges from the shooters.