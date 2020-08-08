Bird hits aircraft, stopped take-off of Air Asia aircraft going to Mumbai

Ranchi: A bird reportedly hit an aircraft in Jharkhand’s Ranchi this afternoon while the plain was taking-off.

Speaking about the incident, airport officials informed that a bird hit the Air Asia flight (i5-632).

Incident took place when the flight was taking-off from Ranchi to Mumbai. The take-off was halted at the Ranchi airport following the incident.

All passengers were said to be safe, added the officials.