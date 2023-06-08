Biparjoy cyclone warning at Gujarat Ports, Thiruvananthapuram

Gandhinagar/Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory to all ports in Gujarat, instructing them to hoist the distant warning (DW II) signal as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has transformed into a cyclonic storm named “Biparjoy.”

According to the IMD, the storm has shifted in a northward direction and poses potential risks to the coastal regions.

The cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” remained stationary yesterday over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea. The IMD bulletin stated that it is expected to gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the same region within the next 24 hours. The storm is currently located approximately 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 1380 km south of Karachi.

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the District Disaster Management Authority of Thiruvananthapuram banned fishing, coastal transport, and tourism in the coastal areas. The decision from DDMA came after IMD informed that Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The ban has been imposed in the coastal areas of the district until further notice due to the possibility of rough seas and high waves.

The IMD predicts that Cyclone “Biparjoy” will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours, with wind speeds potentially reaching 135-145 kmph and gusts up to 160 kmph over the next three to four days. The weather office has urged fishermen to adhere to the warnings and avoid venturing into the sea.

The impact of cyclone on the monsoon onset is also being closely monitored. Private forecaster Skymet suggests that the formation of the cyclonic storm may cause a delay in the monsoon onset by two to three days. As the storm progresses, it is expected to move northwards and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.