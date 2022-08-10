Biological E’s Corbevax approved as Covid-19 precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

New-Delhi: The Central government has approved Biological E’s Corbevax as Covid-19 precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin, official sources said.

“Corbevax will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for those aged above 18 years enabling use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group,” a source said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Last month, The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended Corbevax as a heterologous booster for adults above 18 years old.

