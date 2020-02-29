Mumbai: An Odia man had been murdered by the infamous underworld don Daud Ibrahim on January 28, 1994. It was revealed in a book by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his recently released book ‘LET ME SAY IT NOW’.

As per the book, an Odia man named Rabi Narayan Padhi, who was a postal department employee, was also working as a Parcel man for Dawood.

Rabi Narayan used to receive parcels sent from Dubai at the Mumbai Airport. As narrated in the book, illegal foreign currency notes and coins were been sent in those parcels. Padhi used to receive those parcels from the custom officials and would send the parcels to some other addressee (probably as asked by his illegal employer). He used to change the parcels in the delivery van and replace them with fake ones.

However, once during the execution of a certain parcel in 1994 he made a mistake for which he was ultimately murdered by the gang men of the underworld.