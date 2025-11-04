Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway issues helpline numbers to assist families, passengers

Advertisement

Bilaspur: The South East Central Railway on Tuesday issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families and passengers in view of the train accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district.

The helpline numbers for Champa Junction, Rajgarh, and Pendra Road are 808595652, 975248560, and 8294730162, respectively. For the accident site, the railways have issued two helpline numbers: 9752485499, 8602007202.

The rescue operations are underway after four people were killed in a train accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The railway teams, along with police, rushed to the accident site to assist emergency response teams engaged in evacuation efforts.

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside.

“A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside,” IG Shukla told ANI.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

They said that the MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 4 pm.

Further details are awaited.

