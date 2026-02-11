Biker’s death case: Court calls status of investigation done, condition of CCTV near spot

New Delhi: The Dwarka court has called for a status report on the investigation done by Delhi Police so far in the Biker’s death case of Janakpuri. The court has also sought a report on the working conditions of CCTV near the spot.

This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fallen in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area last week.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Harjot Singh Ahuja on Tuesday directed the SHO of Janakpuri Police Station to file the status report by Friday.

The deceased’s family filed applications seeking the status of the investigation and the condition of the CCTV cameras covering the site.

“IO /SHO are directed to file status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question, covering the alleged incident/accident,” JMFC Ahuja directed.

The status report be filed on the NDOH on February 13 at 2:00 PM, the court directed.

The session court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to two Containers Kavish Gupta and Himanshu Gupta. The court asked them to join the investigation.

Delhi police have already arrested subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh in this case. Yogesh has been arrested for failing to inform the police that a biker had fallen into a pit and for withholding that information. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody on Monday.