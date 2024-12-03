Bike rider gets dragged on bonnet of Audi car for 2 kms in Maharashtra, 3 held

Bike rider gets dragged on bonnet

Pune: In a shocking incident a bike rider reportedly got dragged on the bonnet of an Audi car for about 2 kilometers on Sunday. The incident took place in Pimpri Chichwad of Pune. ANI reported this in an X post today.

As per reports, the bike rider was dragged on the bonnet of an Audi car for 2 kms after an altercation with the car driver on December 1.

Following the incident Police swung into action.  The car driver along with his two friends has been arrested and booked under section 103 BNS.

The blood sample of the accused has been taken to check if he was drunk or not, Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke said, reported ANI.

