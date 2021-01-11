Biju Patnaik’s Room Inaugurated At Embassy Of Republic Of Indonesia in New Delhi

Biju Patnaik room in Indonesian embassy

New Delhi: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in New Delhi named a room of the edifice after the former Chief Minister of Odisha legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Among others, Biju Patnaik’s elder son Prem Patnaik, Arun Patnaik and Resident commissioner of the Government of Odisha in New Delhi, Ravi Kant were present during the occasion.

In a statement the Embassy of Republic Indonesia said, “Biju Patnaik is one of the very few foreign nationals who is considered as hero to Indonesians. His involvement supporting Indonesian Independence by what he did best, flying, will always be remembered. Several times did he manage to transport Indonesian leaders across the globe when they needed it most as a part of their struggle to seek international support towards the new-born independence. The Indonesian Government decorated him with Bintang Jasa Utama, the First-Class Service Medal for what he has done for the country.

“To keep his name in the Embassy’s daily life, the Ambassador of Indonesia, H.E. Sidharto R. Suryodipuro designated a room bearing his name, Bijur Patnaik Room. This Biju Patnaik-themed room will serve as a meeting room and lounge for the Embassy’s staffs,” the statement added.

