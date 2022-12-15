Bihar’s Chapra Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 39

Patna: The death toll in Bihar’s Chapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 39.

The incident was reported from Doila village of Isuapur police station area and Yadu Mor of Mashrak police limits from Saran district in Bihar after they complained of nausea, uneasiness, breathlessness, stomach pain and blurry vision.

The family members of the deceased persons claimed that their relatives died due to the consumption of poisonous liquor.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Talking about the incident, the Madhaura DSP said that the police are looking for the villagers who have fallen sick after the consumption of the liquor.

The administration is yet to comment on the rise in the death toll due to spurious liquor.

Yesterday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the loss of lives in the state due to consumption of liquor.

Losing his cool while speaking in the Assembly, the Janata Dal-United leader said: “You (BJP MLAs) are responsible for the hooch tragedies in Bihar. We all know that you are doing the dirty work. I parted ways with you… and it was my good decision. You are talking in favour of liquor in Bihar. It would not be tolerated.”

It is to be noted that the sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.