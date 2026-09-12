Bihar: Two drug traffickers sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in opium seizure case

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Patna: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Patna Zonal Unit, has secured the conviction of two persons involved in a drug trafficking network in connection with the seizure of 5.250 kg of opium in Bihar, an official statement said.

The accused, Pramod Prasad and Bikesh Kumar Gupta alias Bikash Kumar Gupta, were convicted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, according to the NCB.

Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB seized 5.250 kg of opium from Prasad at Ramabandh Bus Stand in the Town Thana area of Aurangabad, Bihar, on February 24, 2021. The accused was found concealing the contraband in his clothes.

The opium had been sourced from Daltenganj in Jharkhand and was destined for Aurangabad, Bihar, the agency said.

Following the seizure, the NCB registered a case through its Patna Zonal Unit and conducted a follow-up investigation, during which the alleged supplier, Bikesh Kumar Gupta alias Bikash Kumar Gupta, was also arrested.

During the investigation, the NCB collected evidence and submitted it before the court to establish the guilt of both accused persons.

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The 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (NDPS Act), Aurangabad, found Prasad and Gupta guilty of offences punishable under the NDPS Act, 1985, and sentenced each of them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under both sections.

In default of payment of the fine, each accused will undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment, the NCB said.

The agency said the conviction was the result of investigation and prosecution conducted by its officers and reiterated its commitment to curbing illicit narcotics trafficking.

The NCB also appealed to the public to share information regarding illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through the MANAS portal or helpline number 1933. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.

(Source: ANI)