Bihar: Thieves steal an entire train engine in Begusarai

A group of men dug a tunnel to the Garhara railway yard in Bihar & stole an entire diesel engine of a train.

Nation
By Sriya Masanta 0
thieves steal train engine in bihar

Bihar: A group of men dug a tunnel to the Garhara railway yard in Begusarai district of Bihar. The unidentified men stole an entire diesel engine of a train, which was kept at the yard for repairs, part by part, as said by the police on Friday.

Three people were arrested after a case was registered last week at Barauni police station for the theft of the diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard, said P S Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.

Related News

WATCH: Shocking, panchayat awards 5 sit-ups for raping 5…

The three men arrested were interrogated by the police, and accepted that they dug a tunnel to the railway yard, through which they carried the locomotive parts and other items of the engine in sacks.

According to information, the men who were arrested also mentioned about an owner of a scrap godown during the interrogation. Searches were conducted at a scrap godown in Prabhat Nagar area of Muzaffarpur district from where police recovered 13 sacks full of equipment used in trains.

The police said that, the recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron.

 

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.