Bihar: Thieves steal an entire train engine in Begusarai
A group of men dug a tunnel to the Garhara railway yard in Bihar & stole an entire diesel engine of a train.
Bihar: A group of men dug a tunnel to the Garhara railway yard in Begusarai district of Bihar. The unidentified men stole an entire diesel engine of a train, which was kept at the yard for repairs, part by part, as said by the police on Friday.
Three people were arrested after a case was registered last week at Barauni police station for the theft of the diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard, said P S Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.
The three men arrested were interrogated by the police, and accepted that they dug a tunnel to the railway yard, through which they carried the locomotive parts and other items of the engine in sacks.
The police said that, the recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron.