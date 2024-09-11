Bihar teen tries to kill self by lying on railway track, ends falling asleep

New-Delhi: In a bizzare incident, a teenage girl attempted to take her own life by lying on a railway track in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the outer signal of Chakya Station, where a train was travelling from Motihari to Muzaffarpur.

As per reports, the train’s loco pilot spotted the girl lying on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brakes, stopping the train just in time. Thanks to the driver’s quick thinking, the girl’s life was saved. Despite this, she refused to move from the tracks and even attempted to position herself under the train again.

Local women and bystanders eventually pulled the girl to safety and handed her over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The girl misbehaved with those trying to help her and continued to threaten to end her life.

According to local sources, she attempted suicide due to a love affair, as her parents opposed her marriage to the boy she loved. The girl was returned to her family after the incident.

After the woman was safely removed from the tracks, the train resumed its journey.