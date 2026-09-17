Bihar tea seller serves 76 free cups of tea on PM Modi’s birthday

Advertisement

Bihar: A tea seller in Bihar’s Katihar marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday in a unique way by offering 76 cups of tea for free.

According to reports, tea seller Jawahar Bhagat organised the gesture to mark Modi’s birthday on Thursday, September 17.

The number of free cups corresponded to the Prime Minister’s age.

Advertisement

The initiative drew attention locally as people gathered at the tea stall to receive the complimentary cups.

The gesture was part of several events and initiatives being organised across the country to mark Modi’s birthday.

The BJP is also observing the occasion through its month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17 and includes various public service and outreach activities.