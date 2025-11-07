Bihar sees record 64.66 polling in first phase of assembly polls, CEC Gyanesh Kumar says state has shown way to the nation

Advertisement

New Delhi: The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state’s history.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the state has witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951.

“Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with zero appeals and the highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI,” he said.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said the high voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections indicates that “change is coming to Bihar”.

“The highest polling in the last 30 years indicates that change is coming to Bihar. A new system is going to be established on the 14th (November),” he told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has gained a massive lead in the first phase assembly polls and there was a wave in its favour in the second phase.

“In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabua,” he said in a post on X.

The Election Commission said that the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today “with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar”.

The poll panel said that the voter turnout figures are as of 8.15 pm today. With 1,570 Presiding Officers yet to update the figures on ECINet, the polling percentage could go further up.

The release said the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which has been ensured in 100 per cent of the polling stations for the first time in Bihar.

“CEC Gyanesh Kumar personally engaged with the Presiding Officers and DEOs from the Control Room in ECI to ensure that the polling progressed smoothly,” the release said. In another first in Bihar, as part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP), 16 delegates from six countries – South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Belgium and Colombia – witnessed the poll proceedings.”

The delegates commended the Bihar elections for being internationally, one of the most well-organised, transparent, efficient and participative elections,” the release said.

It said over four lakh polling-related staff reached the respective polling stations by 11.20 pm last night. Mock polls were completed before 7 am today in the presence of over 67,902 polling agents appointed by 1,314 contesting candidates and polling began peacefully at all 45,341 polling stations simultaneously.”Over 90,000 Jeevika Didis/ female volunteers along with one CAPF personnel were deployed across all polling Stations for the identification of Purdahnasheen women,” the release said.

Presiding Officers updated the Voter Turnout figures at the close of poll before leaving the polling station as per ECI’s latest instructions “resulting in minimal delay in updation of approximate voter turnout trends”.

Advertisement

The release said that as part of a number of new voter-friendly initiatives, voters were very happy to see the coloured photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers.

Other new initiatives included Mobile deposit facility at the Polling Stations, newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability and upto 1,200 voters per polling station to reduce crowding.

All polling stations were provided with Wheelchairs and tagging of volunteers to assist PwD voters. E-Rickshaw facility was also provided to assist PwD voters in reaching their polling stations.Before Thursday’s polling, the highest poll turnout recorded in Bihar was 62.57 per cent in 2000.

Bihar CEO Vinod Gunjyal said held a press conference in Patna after the conclusion of polling at 6 pm. He said over two lakh senior citizens aged 85 and above voted in the first phase of the assembly polls. Of the 1,314 candidates contesting the assembly polls, 1,192 were men, while 122 were women.

Gunjyal further stated that 1.21 per cent of EVMs were replaced in the first phase, as compared to 1.87 per cent of EVMs replaced during the 2020 assembly elections.

“The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections has been successfully completed. Voting is still ongoing in some places, and we’re updating data. The current voter turnout is 64.46 per cent. The participation of women voters was very good. During the voting, 165 ballot units, 169 control units, and 480 VVPATs were replaced. This time, we had to replace 1.21 per cent of the ballot units in the first phase, while in the 2020 Assembly elections, 1.87 per cent of the EVMs were replaced. This means that we needed to replace fewer EVMs this time,” Gunjyal said.

The CEO further stated that the relevant authorities managed to resolve all complaints registered on polling day.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha’s convoy was attacked in Khoriari village in Lakhisarai assembly constituency. Sinha alleged that his car “was surrounded by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters” who pelted stones and cow dung and chanted “Murdabad” as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency.

RJD slammed Sinha over his allegations. “Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has lost his composure out of fear of defeat. He is making misleading accusations against RJD. Vijay Sinha threatened to have bulldozers run…there should be a case on this,” RJD said in a post on X.

Speaking on the issue, Additional Director General (ADG) Kundan Krishnan today said the incident occurred in Khoriari village in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Halsi police station.

“Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha faced opposition from the villagers. They claimed that the road was in bad condition and muddy. There were also allegations of mud-throwing. A verbal altercation occurred. The District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) arrived at the scene immediately,” he said.

RJD also made allegations against the local administration, police and BJP at a few places and sought action from the Election Commission. The party shared a video on X and claimed that police personnel had entered homes in the Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency and were allegedly threatening locals.

In another post on X handle, RJD shared a video and alleged that its worker had been attacked by “a BJP goon and his brother” in the Sarai area.

Gunjyal said the end of voting, 143 complaints were received. “All were resolved on time. Furthermore, all complaints received directly by phone were resolved on time. Information about boycotts was also received at some polling stations, including polling station number 56 in the Brahmapur assembly constituency of Buxar district, polling stations number 165 and 166 in the Fatuha assembly constituency, and polling stations number 1, 2, and 5 in Suryagarha, near Lakhisarai,” he said.

“No untoward incidents have been reported in the first phase of voting that concluded today. Voting was conducted peacefully and smoothly,” he added.

(Source: ANI)