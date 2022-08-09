Bihar Political Crisis: CM Nitish to meet Governor amid rift in NDA

Patna: Amid turbulence in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at 1 pm today.

Today morning, Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh.

Amid reports of an ongoing rift between Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, MLAs and leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi, wife of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Tuesday.

As per Congress leader Tariq Anwar, Kumar will resign from the CM post after meeting Chauhan.

The meeting of the RJD convened by its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav also saw leaders of the CPI ML and Congress – part of Mahagathbandhan, the grand Opposition alliance in the state, according to Ajit Sharma, Congress Bihar legislature party leader.

Bhai Virendra, senior RJD MLA from the Maner constituency in Patna district said: “At present we are going for the meeting. It’s up to Tejashwi Yadav and state president Jagadanand Singh to decide the future course of action. Following their direction, we will give statements publically.”

Manoj K. Jha, the Rajya Sabha MP said; “We are currently in a wait and watch position. It’s up to Nitish Kumar to decide what he wants to do.”

The RJD leaders are waiting for the crucial JD(U) meeting which is expected to start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh reportedly met with Tejashwi Yadav at midnight and discussed the plan of action. Official confirmation of this meeting has not come yet.