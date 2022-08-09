Bihar Political Crisis: CM Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formally quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday. He will meet the Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today to inform him about the latest developments.

The decision was taken following high level meeting with party MLA’s, MPs and MLCs.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with his MLAs before coming to his decision on dumping the BJP for a second time. In 2017, he had ditched the Maha Gathbandhan with the RJD alleging corruption and had joined hands with BJP.

As per sources, all 16 BJP ministers are set to resign from the Bihar Cabinet, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to go to Raj Bhavan with Kumar.