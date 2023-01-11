Bihar police van set on fire after cops thrash farmers amid midnight raid in Buxar

A Bihar police van was set on fire, allegedly by locals in the state’s Buxar state on January 11.

This comes as an instinctive act of revenge by the localities, after cops thrashed farmers amid a midnight raid in Buxar. The Bihar police thrashed the farmers with canes mercilessly, in the middle of the night. The raid was directed at a particular group of farmers only. The farmers included the ones who had been protesting against the higher rates for land being taken by a hydroelectric company in Chausa Block.

In an attempt to get their demands heard, the enraged villagers attacked the power plant in Chausa block. They set the Bihar police van on fire and even vandalized the vehicles placed nearby. A heavy police force has been deployed to get the situation under control. Firing was done in the air to calm the mob down. Stone pelting has been reportedly happening from both sides.