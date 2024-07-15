Bihar minor boy brutally beaten, tied to railway track over theft suspicion

Patna: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old minor boy was brutally beaten and tied to a railway track in Bihar over suspicion of theft. The incident has come to the fore from Begusarai of the state.

According to reports, suspecting the minor to have stolen a few items from a shop, a group of men thrashed the boy. The group further took him to a railway track nearby and tied him up and continued beating him brutally.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued to the minor boy. Following the incident, the victim’s father said media that the charges are fall. The men ganged up and thrashed him and tied him to the railway track.

Based on the complaint filed by the boy’s father four accused, identified as Roshan Kumar, Jay Jay Ram Chaudhary, Kahul Kumar, have been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports are awaited.