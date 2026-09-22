Bihar Minister’s ‘Dignified Moral Policing’ Remark Sparks Row Amid Jamui Assault Outrage

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New Delhi: A statement by Bihar Minister and Jamui BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh has triggered a fresh controversy amid nationwide outrage over the assault of two minor students in Jamui.

According to reports, on the evening of September 19, two Class 10 students were returning from coaching near Jamui-Lakhisarai road when they were stopped by some locals. The accused questioned their relationship, assaulted the boy and misbehaved with the girl. A viral video showed the boy being slapped, his collar being pulled and an attempt to drag the girl.

After the video went viral on September 21, police registered a suo motu case under POCSO Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, formed an SIT and arrested three persons. The main accused Nandan Yadav was later injured in an encounter with police.

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Amid this, Minister Shreyasi Singh, while condemning the violence, said “moral policing could have been done in a more dignified and decent manner.” She added that the way the youth were treated was not acceptable.

Her remark has drawn sharp criticism. Critics say no individual or group has the right to decide how two people behave in a public place, and there is no question of “polite” moral policing.