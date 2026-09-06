Mahananda Express train derails shortly after departure in Bihar

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Patna: Mahananda Express train derailed soon after its departure from the platform in Bihar. It could have been proved to be a deadly rail accident if the train was moving at a higher speed.

As per reports, no casualties have been reported during this incident. Soon after receiving the information regarding the happening Railway technical teams reached the spot and started efforts to bring the wheels back on track and restore services.

The incident occurred when the Mahananda Express train was set to travel towards Delhi early in the morning. A loud noise was heard when the train started to move resulting in two wheels of the train to come out of the track.

When the incident took place some of the passengers travelling towards the destination were asleep. The passengers got panicked when they heard the sound.

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The reason behind the derailment of the train is yet to be known. The matter is being examined to know if it was a technical issue or something else.

Following the incident, the train movement was disrupted for around two to three hours before things were brought back to normal.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.