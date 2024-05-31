Bihar: Heatstroke claims 80 lives amid rising temperatures in state

Patna: Amid an intense heatwave in Bihar, more than 80 persons have lost their lives in different districts of the state in the last three days.

The officials said that in the majority of the cases, postmortem reports of the deceased have not come as of yet.

The maximum impact is being seen in Aurangabad where 19 have lost their lives. On Thursday, the maximum temperature of Aurangabad reached 48.2 degrees Celsius.

Around 200 people have also fallen sick due to heatstroke in Aurangabad. Medical Officer of Sadar Hospital Abhishek Kumar said that about 200 patients who came to the hospital were all treated.

“Due to the high number of patients, there was chaos in the hospital,” he said.

An official of the Health Department said that more than 300 people have been admitted to various hospitals in several districts of Bihar and are undergoing treatments.

The department has advised people to avoid stepping out of their houses unnecessarily.

An official of the Disaster Management Department said eight people died due to heatwave in Arwal, Buxar, Rohtas and Begusarai districts.

“The cause of death could not be ascertained immediately as most of the bereaved family members refused to get the post-mortem done,” he said.

On Friday, two people died due to heatstroke at Nadoul railway station located on Patna-Gaya railway section. The bodies have not been identified as of yet.

A sector officer died in Patna’s PMCH during treatment and was identified as Dukhharan Prasad, who is said to be the agriculture coordinator of Patna’s outskirt village Dhanarua. He fainted in Dhanarua and was admitted to PMCH on Friday.

In Arrah city of Bhojpur district, nine people including five polling personnel died due to the heatwave. Besides, the heatwave also took the life of a state committee member of CPI-ML.

In Rohtas, eight people died due to heatwave. In Jehanabad, eight persons died including a soldier who was on election duty in the district. He died during treatment.

In the Kaimur district, six people including a teacher died due to heatstroke. The teacher had left home for election duty while returning home, his health deteriorated and while being taken to the hospital, he succumbed.

In Gaya, three persons died due to heatstroke in the last two days. They were identified as Manoj Ram (50), Raghunandan Yadav (80), and Satendra Singh (68).

Three people died due to heat stroke in Buxar and three in Chapra on Friday.

Two persons died in Sheikhpura and two in Munger on Friday. Deaths were also reported in Gopalganj, Jamui, Lakhisarai, and East Champaran districts.