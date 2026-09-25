Bihar Harassment Spree: 4 Arrested in Samastipur After Viral Assault Video Sparks Outrage

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Patna: A disturbing spree of men attacking women in public and filming the abuse has hit Bihar again, leading to four new arrests, marking the latest in a rapid succession of similar street-level assaults recorded across the state.

The latest incident took place at a popular picnic spot in Samastipur. A group of young men surrounded a teenage girl and her male friend, blocked them from leaving, and molested the girl while she begged them to stop. Throughout the attack, members of the group recorded her on their phones, and the footage later surfaced and circulated on social media

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Police took action after the clip went viral. Officers registered a case under the Indian Penal Code, the POCSO Act for crimes against minors, and the IT Act. Four suspects seen in the video were quickly identified and arrested, and police took their phones into custody to track down how the video was shared and stop it from spreading further.

District police officials said teams moved in as soon as the video came to light. They made it clear that anyone who took part in the attack or shared the clip online will face strict action.

This attack comes just days after a nearly identical case in Jamui, where another minor girl was cornered, assaulted, and filmed at a secluded outdoor spot. With young men repeatedly using mobile cameras to humiliate victims in public, police have now stepped up patrols around parks, picnic spots, and tourist areas across the state.