Bihar Elections to be held in three phases from Oct 28 to Nov 7

New-Delhi: The Election Commission today announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

While the counting of all the votes in the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10.

In the phase of the Bihar Election 2020, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts, including most of the LWE (Left-wing extremism) affected districts will go to polls. In phase II, 94 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts and in phase II, 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts will go to polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced.

Arora said a number of crucial steps have been taken keeping Covid-19 situation in mind.

Bihar Election 2020 is the first major election being held amid the coronavirus pandemic.