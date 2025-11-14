Bihar Elections 2025: NDA leads on 186 seats, celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna

Advertisement

New Delhi: NDA is leading the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 while INDIA bloc while Mahagathbandhan is trailing behind. Supporters of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have started celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna as a win for NDA seems imminent.

“We congratulate Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have made Nitish Kumar victorious. We will celebrate Holi, Diwali here..,” said JDU leader Chotu Singh to ANI.

According to latest data on Election Commission of India Website, NDA has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 186 seats (JD(U) 76, BJP 84, LJP(RV) 21, HAMS 5).

Mahagathbandhan is leading on 47 seats. RJD is leading on 34 seats while INC is leading in 7 seats. The CPI(ML)(L) is leading on 6 seats. The counting of votes is underway.

Advertisement

For those who are unknown, there are 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar.

#WATCH | #BiharAssemblyElections | Supporters of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrate JD(U) office in Patna. NDA has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 185 seats (JD(U) 76, BJP 83, LJP(RV) 22, HAMS 4) Counting of votes continues. pic.twitter.com/aAuM6VqMli — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025