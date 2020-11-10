Patna: Counting of votes for Bihar Elections 2020 has begun amid tight security.

The result will decide the fate of the candidates.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes amid strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

UPDATE:

NDA crosses halfway mark as per EC trends for 238 of 243 seats, leading on 125 seats-BJP 70, JDU 48, VIP 6, HAM 1 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 101 seats- RJD 62,Congress 20,Left 19 BSP leads on 1,AIMIM on 2,LJP on 5 & independents also ahead on 4.

UPDATE:

NDA leading on 24 seats – BJP 15, JDU 8, Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 18 seats – RJD 9, Congress 5, Left 4 Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on 1 seat.