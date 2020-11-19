Patna: Newly-appointed Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, allegedly facing corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors and scientists, has resigned hours after assuming his new office on Thursday. He was sworn in as a cabinet minister just a few days ago along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Choudhary had met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Choudhary had assumed charge of the education ministery. The opposition has been attacking the government over allegation of corruption against the Education Minister ever since his name was announced.

JD (U) General Secretary K.C. Tyagi said, “Nitish Kumar’s identity is that of a leader with a difference. Democracy runs on ethics and public morality. That is why since allegations of corruption have been levelled against Choudhary, he has resigned from the post of Education Minister.”

It may be recalled that the RJD had been attacking the CM about the appointment of Choudhary. on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken to Twitter to say: “By appointing Mewalal Choudhary, involved in the assistant professor recruitment scam, has the CM given him a free hand to indulge in more corruption and loot?”

The scam relates to the recruitment of 166 assistant professors and scientists in the Bihar Agricultural University in Bhagalpur in 2010.

Choudhary had taken oath as cabinet minister on November 16 along with 14 others, including the Chief Minister.

As per sources, the Chief Minister has sent Choudhary’s resignation to the Governor for approval.

Following his resignation, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The real culprit is CM Nitish Kumar. Why did he appoint a tainted leader as the Education Minister of Bihar? As many as 60 scams have taken place in Bihar during his tenure. The list is very long. Nitish Kumar cannot take a high moral ground with just one resignation. The people of Bihar have given us the mandate to point out your corrupt policies.”

Choudhary, who was elected the MLA from the Tarapur constituency in Munger district, was allegedly involved in the recruitment scam during his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University in Bhagalpur, when many non-meritorious candidates were appointed in different posts.

