Bihar dreaded Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang wiped out in Delhi encounter, four shot dead in Rohini

New Delhi: In a major overnight operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar were shot dead in encounter.

Police said all the four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, police said.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, cops added.

Confirming the operation, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said, “Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of the Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang in Delhi, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police launched an operation in Rohini. During the exchange of fire, all four criminals sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed. The gang was wanted in multiple heinous offences in Bihar.”

Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in.

The accused persons, Ranjan, Bimesh Aman were wanted in several cases. Several relevant section of Arms act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against them in Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya.

Further investigation is underway.

(Source: ANI)