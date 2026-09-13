Doctors uses torch to perform surgeries on pregnant women after power cut at hospital in Bihar

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Patna: A power cut incident led the doctors of a hospital to perform surgery of two pregnant women using a torch light in Bihar on Friday.

This incident occurred after the power cut off mid-way of operating two pregnant women and there was no generator backup immediately, so the doctors and the team continued the surgery using the torch lights as well as mobile phone flashlights.

As per reports, the hospital’s electricity came back after nearly 45 minutes. The doctors who were conducting the operation also informed the senior authorities about the incident.

It is also being alleged that this is not the first time the hospital had faced electricity disruption or not the first time they have conducted operations using the minimal light systems such as a torch or a phone flashlights.

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A high level inquiry has taken place following the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about the hospital’s power backup arrangements and the safety of patients undergoing critical procedures.

More details are awaited.

Similar incident took place in one of the hospital near Puri, Odisha. The power supply was disrupted, hospital had generator but not a staff to operate it so the doctors were forced to conduct surgery with the use of phone flashlights.

Also Read: Power Outage at Hospital Forces Doctors to Treat Patients under Mobile Phone Flashlights